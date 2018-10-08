Adibah Noor says 'Terlalu Istimewa' is not for wedding videos

Adibah Noor disapproves of a couple using her song as their wedding theme. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Singer Adibah Noor expressed her disapproval after a couple used her song Terlalu Istimewa as the theme song for their wedding.

Adibah said the song was made as a tribute to10-year-old Nurul Huda Abdul Ghani who was murdered and raped in 2004 in Johor.

“Attention. To those who liked the song but unsure of the lyrics, Terlalu Istimewa was a tribute to the late Nurul Huda Abdul Ghani and those who had suffered similar fates.

“So, do not use the song for your wedding videos,” the 48-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Nurul Huda was on her way to a grocery store on Jan 17 before she went missing.

Her body was later found in a toilet not far from her home at Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah.

Adibah, 48, has been in show business since 1995.

Aside from Terlalu Istimewa, her other singles include Teman and Jiwa Sentuh Jiwa.

Besides singing, she has also appeared in several films such as Sepet and Gubra.

Adibah tweeted after seeing the wedding video that featured her song.

She said the song, which was written by Azlan Abu Hassan and won awards at Anugerah Juara Lagu 2006, should also not be used at memorial events.