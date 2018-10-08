Peter Dinklage joins cast of ‘The Croods 2’

Peter Dinklage wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones’ at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 — Peter Dinklage has reportedly signed on to join the cast in DreamWorks Animation’s prehistoric sequel The Croods 2.

According to reports, the Game of Thrones star is set to voice the character of Phil Betterman and he will be joined by returning stars Nicolas Cage (Grug), Emma Stone (Eep), Ryan Reynolds (Guy), Catherine Keener (Ugga), Cloris Leachman (Gran) and Clark Duke (Thunk). Leslia Mann (Blockers) will also be on board as Hope Betterman.

The Croods will face themselves facing their biggest threat since leaving the cave: Another family.

The Croods 2 is scheduled for release on September 18, 2020.