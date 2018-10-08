What are you doing for PD instead? Anwar asks indie candidate

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with people during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rejected claims that he offered ‘goodies’ to Port Dickson voters as an inducement to support him.

Sinar Harian reported the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate’s response to a police report filed by independent candidate Stevie Chan, who accused him of bribing voters in the by-election.

Anwar had earlier offered free tuition classes and also other developmental projects to the constituents of Port Dickson.

“The tuition project has nothing to do with the government.

“He can do anything, but he must explain what is to be done for the benefit of the Port Dickson people,” Anwar was quoted as saying, referring to Chan.

Rejecting claims that he had offered bribes to the constituents, Anwar said he was only helping the people of Port Dickson.

Earlier today, Chan lodged a police report claiming that Anwar had on September 30 in a campaign speech announced programmes in Port Dickson that he alleged contained elements of corruption.

These programmes included a five-star tourism project, aviation training and education.