Bursa in the red at mid-afternoon

Market sentiments remain weak as Bursa Malaysia stays negative after resumption of trade in the afternoon. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon in line with the weaker sentiment in regional markets.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.37 point to 1,775.78 from Friday's close of 1,777.78. The index opened 3.64 points easier at 1,773.51.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 685 to 146, while 316 counters were unchanged, 727 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.56 billion shares worth RM1.0 billion.

Among heavyweights, IHH Healthcare jumped 20 sen to RM5.30, Axiata added one sen to RM4.31, Maybank, CIMB and Maxis all gained one sen to RM9.65, RM6.03 and RM5.68, respectively, while TNB declined six sen to RM15.38.

For actives, Vortex Consolidated rose one sen to nine sen, Priceworth International was flat at 4.5 sen, Sapura Energy went down two sen to 37 sen and Gamuda lost 73 sen to RM2.48.

The FBM Emas Index dropped 81.56 points to 12,326.07, the FBMT 100 Index declined 74.28 points to 12,140.35 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 114.96 points to 12,396.86.

The FBM Ace Index shed 47.25 points to 5,182.81, while the FBM70 depreciated 339.74 points to 14,339.38.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index increased 21.98 points to 7,504.41, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.72 point to 175.28 and the Financial Services was 38.07 points lower at 17,674.05. — Bernama