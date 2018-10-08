Zahid summoned again for MACC questioning Wednesday

Ahmad Zahid is expected to be probed over the alleged misappropriation of RM800,000 belonging to a welfare foundation managed by his family. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further questioning over alleged misappropriation of funds.

When contacted, MACC sources confirmed that the former deputy prime minister needs to present himself at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

In a tweet today, Zahid implored his supporters against protesting in front of the MACC headquarters on Wednesday.

He also promised full cooperation with the graftbusters.

It is believed that Ahmad Zahid will be probed over the alleged misappropriation of RM800,000 belonging to a welfare foundation managed by his family.

This is the second time MACC has summoned the Umno president over the case where he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

On July 3, Ahmad Zahid was grilled for about seven hours by investigators.

He has since denied the allegations and claimed that his staff had made a mistake by using the foundation's account for the credit card payments.

He also claimed that he had reimbursed the sum to the foundation that aids underprivileged children and single mothers.

Earlier, Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said Ahmad Zahid received a notice to present himself at the MACC headquarters 10am sharp.

Lokman also urged party members to be present at the MACC headquarters on Wednesday to show support for Ahmad Zahid in what he claimed “a plot by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to weaken Umno”.

Lokman then cancelled the gathering following Zahid’s call.