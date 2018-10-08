Kit Siang points out irony in Najib’s call for justice

Lim asked Najib if the latter was aware of the “supreme irony” in demanding justice to be served when there were so many questionable incidents that happened during his nine-year term as prime minister. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is the last person qualified to speak about justice after being charged with multiple white collar crimes over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) heist, DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Gelang Patah MP challenged the former prime minister to offer to testify when the Public Accounts Committee reopens its inquiry on 1MDB for a start, to show he is willing to make amends.

“How can Najib babble about justice when he perpetrated the 1MDB ‘kleptocracy at its worst’, shamed Malaysia as a global kleptocracy, and aided and abetted the fugitive financier Jho Low in the crime and corruption of the 1MDB scandal?

“If he has still any compunction left or has not completely lost all moral compass, he must do what is within his means to restore Malaysia’s good reputation in the international community,” the DAP veteran said in a statement.

Lim said Najib has avoided replying his questions on 1MDB and other high-profile cases, including the murder of Mongolian model Altantunya Shaariibuu.

He asked Najib if the latter was aware of the “supreme irony” in demanding justice to be served when there were so many questionable incidents that happened during his nine-year term as prime minister.

“I have no doubt that if a referendum is held, Malaysians would overwhelmingly demand the same for other high-profile deaths for the sake of truth,” Lim said.

He then asked the Pekan MP for a timeline on when he will take legal action against journalists Clare Rewcastle-Brown of the Sarawak Report and Wall Street Journal staff Tom Wright and Bradley Hope for their “inaccurate remarks” on the 1MDB scandal.

“Since May 9, Malaysians have discovered how big the ‘black hole’ which Najib had been hiding from the people, all the while putting up an international charade that the 1MDB was a conspiracy against the state,” Lim said.