Guan Eng: No austerity drive, just smarter spending

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng delivers his speech during the Khazanah Megatrends Forum at the Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur October 8, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia is not undergoing “austerity” measures, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He clarified that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s recent belt-tightening measures with regards to public infrastructure projects was an example of smarter spending to be more prudent with its finances after the extravagances of the previous administration.

“All we are doing here is pulling back excesses of the past. What we are calling for is not austerity, but smarter spending.

“Let me stress here that Malaysia is not in austerity mode, we want to see economic growth progressing,” he said in his luncheon address at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2018 here.

Lim said the PH administration is now consolidating its financial position by using more competitive methods for government contracts.

“We have adopted a wider application of open tender for government procurements and projects whereas previously, direct negotiations done by the previous administration had led to overspending.

“We are also more selective in making public investments,” he said.

But he indicated that the government was not parsimonious and would spend where necessary.

“If there are key priority areas that require spending, we would be more than happy to spend — especially when it leads to long-term sustainable growth that improves the well-being of the rakyat.”

