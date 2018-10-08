Rival accuses Anwar of attempted bribery in run-up to PD poll

Stevie Chan Keng Leong greets Port Dickson voters during a walkabout in Port Dickson September 30, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Stevie Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Independent candidate Stevie Chan Keng Leong today accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of trying to bribe voters with his promises of development projects for Port Dickson ahead of the Saturday by-election.

The Twitter personality claimed the free online tuition session offered by Anwar on October 4 at the Grand Beach Resort in the Negri Sembilan town and other development promises made during his campaign in the constituency had violated the relevant election laws.

“By announcing to voters about potential upcoming programs and projects and sponsoring the online tuition programme for Port Dickson students for free, we believe Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has violated Section 10 (a) and (b) of the Election Offences Act 1954, which relates to bribery,” Chan said in a statement.

The provisions in the Election Offences Act relates to lending, or offering promises by the said person or someone on his behalf with intentions to induce the voter to vote or refrain from voting.

Those found guilty of such offences can be sentenced to imprisonment up to two years, a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM5,000, or both.

Chan had made the comments as part of a police report he lodged today in Port Dickson against Anwar.

The police report detailed the said offences where Chan claims Anwar had during a ceramah on September 30 promised those in attendance that three projects were already lined up for Port Dickson as soon as he was nominated.

Chan had in the report claimed promises for a five-star tourism project, an aviation training programme, and education programmes, and the mentioned tuition session had violated the Act.

“I lodged a police report because I noticed the culture of giving gifts and offering sweet promises which shackled previous elections for years is still continuing.

“We must stand strong in making sure Malaysia Baru which was achieved on May 9 stays clean and free from the ways of “Old Politics”,” the statement read.

Chan is up against Anwar for the parliamentary seat with five other contenders including former Umno minister Tan Sri Isa Samad and PAS’ Mohd Nazari Mokhtar.