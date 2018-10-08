Vehicle firm hit with two-week permit suspension after Menora Tunnel crash

Loke said the suspension would be for two weeks so that detailed examinations and analyses can be conducted. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — The company whose trailer was involved in Saturday’s fatal accident which killed five people at Km255.3 northbound of the North-South Expressway has been suspended of their vehicle permits starting today, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the suspension would be for two weeks so that detailed examinations and analyses can be conducted.

“The notice will be issued this evening, and all their lorries must head to the Road Transportation Department depot in Kedah [to be impounded]” Loke said during a press conference at the ministry.

The company is based in Gurun, Kedah, and has 28 active permits for 14 prime movers, 13 semi-trailers or general cargo, and one articulated general cargo vehicle.

The Land Public Transport Commission has also been instructed to perform an immediate audit on the company.

“If things do not add up, a show-cause letter will be issued and their operating license suspended.

“This is a strong message to all companies so that they do not take safety for granted. It is not just the drivers; their employers must be held liable as well,” he said.

Additonally Loke also requested the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research conduct a detailed study on the hazard-prone Menora Tunnel near Ipoh, where the accident took place.

“They will look at possible alternative methods or routes to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

“This might include another road for certain heavy vehicles, or prohibiting them from using the highway alignment,” he said.

Road Transportation Department officers will also be stationed at both sides of the Menora Tunnel to check if lorries are carrying excess weight along said alignment.

“The officers will be stationed for around a month or two, after which their findings will be analysed for further data,” Loke said.

Earlier on, he went through the details of the fatal accident, noting that the driver had been tested positive for amphetamine usage and that the authorities are still trying to locate the next-of-kin of those killed in the crash.