Wany Hasrita bags Most Popular Artiste award

Wany Hasrita holds the Most Popular Artiste and Most Popular Female singer awards. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Newcomer Wany Hasrita sprang a surprise at the Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31 (ABPBH) yestertday after she won the Most Popular Artiste Award at Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Earning 2,052,997 votes through Most Popular Female Singer category, Wany, 25, denied her closest challenger Khai Bahar along with last year's winner Fattah Amin.

“Honestly I don't know what is my 'wow factor' for this year.

“This win shows my fans are truly behind me and they have worked hard to help me to win this award,” Wany said after her win.

Aside from a trophy, Wany also earned a Citroen C4 Picasso car worth RM126,000.

“There are bigger talents out there who deserve this award, so it was really unexpected. I am speechless," said the Medical Science graduate.

Meanwhile, Khai remains outstanding when he defended the Most Popular Male Singer trophy while Fattah won the Most Popular Male TV Actor award.

Zul Ariffin with his Most Popular Film Actor and Most Favourite Film Couple trophies.

Star of Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba Zul Ariffin defended his Most Popular Film Actor trophy while Neelofa bagged her fifth Most Popular TV Host.

“Like last year, I just came to enjoy the show. I didn't expect to win again.

“This win is for my fans,” Zul said.

Their excitement was also shared by Zizan Razak who defended the Most Popular Comedy Artiste trophy, beating Jep and Mark Adam.

But unlike last year's edition where Nur Fazura won the Most Popular Women Film Actress title, but this year she was forced to recognise the popularity of Emma Maembong who topped the category.

Emma Maembong with her Most Popular Women Film Actress trophy.

However, Fazura did not go home empty-handed as she bagged the Most Popular TV Actress award.

Fazura was also the fan favourite in the Most Favourite Drama Couple category with her husband Fattah, as well as bagging the Most Favourite Film Couple with Zul Ariffin in J Revolusi.

Alif Satar, who received four nominations redeemed his disappointment when he won the Most Popular Versatile Artiste trophy.

Veteran actress and singer Noor Kumalasari received the Lifetime Achievement Award.