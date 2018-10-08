PKR man reminds party election committee to not take sides

A PKR Central Electoral Committee officer hands a printed piece of paper containing a QR code to a party member during the party’s election in Johor Baru September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 8 — The PKR central election committee (JPP) must not be seen to promote any candidates publicly during the party election process, said Dr Afif Bahardin.

The PKR deputy youth chief said the JPP is in charge of the party election process, so they must remain impartial.

“We can’t have the JPP openly campaign for any candidate, either on social media or anywhere else, but I see there is a tendency for them to do that,” he claimed, but declined to name the candidate he was referring to.

He said the JPP was in charge of the whole party election process, much like the Election Commission (EC) is in charge of the general elections and by-elections.

He said the EC must be impartial when it comes to holding elections.

“We can’t have the EC chairman campaigning and showing support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Port Dickson by-election,” he said.

Similarly, he said the JPP must not be seen to side with any candidates during the party elections.

“I am not saying that they can’t vote for their candidate of choice but just that they can’t openly campaign and show support to any candidate,” he said.

He said PKR currently has close to 900,000 members nationwide and once Anwar becomes prime minister, the membership may increase to 1.5 million or more.

“So I feel that we need to improve the party election process and based on what I observe as a member and a candidate, there is still room for improvement,” he said.

He said the party election process must be reviewed so that it runs smoothly next time.

The party election process, through e-voting, hit a snag when it started in the northern states in Kedah and Penang.

Afif, who is vying for the party’s youth chief post, said the process is smoother now in other states but that further improvement was required.

“We need to be rational and realistic in this, we have to improve it because it will not be easy with 1.5 million members in future,” he said.