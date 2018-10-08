Look into drivers’ welfare, minister tells trucking firms after deadly crash

A trailer lost control and resulted in the deaths of five people near the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh. — Picture via Facebook

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry is concerned about the working conditions for lorry drivers, who may be taking illegal substances to stay on the road longer.

He said their employees should view the issue seriously, with drivers’ aim of maximising profits sometime leading to them not getting enough rest and having to work longer hours.

“I will discuss with the Road Transportation Department and the Land Public Transport Commission on tighter monitoring,” Loke said during a press conference at the ministry.

He added that any driver of a company who tests positive for drug use would result in the entire crew being tested for the same.

“A driver who tests positive can face up to two weeks of suspension from the road.

“In the worst-case scenario, if a company’s drivers are discovered to be repeatedly involved in drug usage, it can lead to the revocation of their vehicle permits or even company operating license,” Loke said.

He mentioned the crash which occurred on Saturday near the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh, where a trailer lost control and resulted in the deaths of five people.

The trailer’s 41-year old driver was detained for investigations, and subsequently tested positive for amphetamine usage.