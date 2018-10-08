Body of late Cradle CEO exhumed for second autopsy

The hearse carrying Nazrin's remains is pictured leaving the Kota Damansara Seksyen 9 Muslim Cemetery October 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — The body of Cradle CEO Nazrin Hassan was successfully exhumed for a second autopsy to be conducted to facilitate investigations in the ongoing murder probe.

The hearse transporting Nazrin's body left the Kota Damansara Seksyen 9 Muslim Cemetery at 12.45pm escorted by two police motorcycle outriders, after it had arrived around 9am for the exhumation process today.

Nazrin's body will be brought to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a second post-mortem.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat confirmed the completion of the exhumation process and said the autopsy will take place in the evening.

Earlier, the cemetery was turned into a “secured” compound, with about 12 police personnel seen on guard at the cemetery’s entrance while the exhumation took place.

Besides Nazrin's next-of-kin, representatives from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, and a forensics team from Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters was also present.

Police had previously said a second post-mortem on Nazrin will be conducted as some family members were not satisfied with the earlier report.

Nazrin died in a fire in his house at Mutiara Homes in Petaling Jaya at about 12.20pm on June 14.

His death was later reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after the Fire and Rescue Department found the presence of petrol at the site of the fire.