Afif: Honeymoon over for Pakatan, time for ministers to deliver

Seberang Jaya candidate Dr Afif Bahardin speaks to the media on April 30, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 8 — It has been five months since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over Putrajaya, and the time has come for ministers to perform and deliver on their promises, said Dr Afif Bahardin.

The Penang lawmaker, who is PKR deputy youth chief, said the honeymoon period for the PH government is over.

“Now, the people’s expectations are different, they expect a more responsive government so it is time that ministers up their game so that the civil servants will follow,” he said in a press conference after attending the opening of the Seberang Perai International Conference on Ecotourism and Conservation Efforts here.

He said there is a need for ministers to improve their performances and to engage with the public, especially youths.

“With the exception of Syed Saddiq, a lot of ministers do not engage with the youths at all,” he said, referring to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

“They need to look at the aspirations of the youth so that we can look at our own strengths and weaknesses and then plan accordingly,” he said.

He said public engagement should start early, even if not individually, and that the whole government structure should be more open.

“We can’t rely on the existing structure that has been entrenched for 60 years, but this can only be done if there is political will,” he said.

He said youths, as well as the wider public, are looking at what policies the government can implement to bring change in the country for the next 10 to 20 years.

“The people want to know where the country will be, what policies will be introduced because change is not about 100 days; it will take years if we want to change the bureaucratic system that has been here for 60 years,” he said.

He told Putrajaya to buck up and start engaging the public in their efforts to implement policies and fulfill promises made to the people before winning power.