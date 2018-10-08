Ministry mulls lifetime driving ban for reckless drivers

Loke said those who cause deaths through reckless driving should have their licenses permanently revoked. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — The Transport Ministry will consider harsher penalties for reckless drivers who cause fatalities through their actions, including a lifetime ban.

Its minister Anthony Loke said the Road Transport Act 1987 has already addressed the issue of reckless and dangerous driving.

“Section 41(1) of the act penalises reckless vehicle drivers who cause death with imprisonment of no less than two and not more than 10 years, and a fine of no less than RM5,000 and not more than RM20,000,” he said during a press conference at the ministry.

Loke added Section 41(3) would see the offender stripped of his or her license for three years for the first time, and for 10 years if it occurs a second time.

“However I personally feel this particular penalty is too light. Lives lost cannot be replaced, and those who cause deaths through reckless driving should have their licenses permanently revoked and banned from driving ever again,” he said.

However, to do so, Loke said the Act must be amended first, which requires a feasibility study on its plausible effectiveness to be conducted beforehand.

“As well as this, we need to get input from other parties outside the ministry, including NGOs or road safety bodies.

“So for the time being, this is pretty much in its infant stages, and requires further development before we will consider bringing the amendment to Parliament for tabling,” he said.

Loke was speaking in connection to the crash which occurred on Saturday near the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh, where a trailer lost control and resulted in the deaths of five people.