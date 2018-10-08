Dr M: No timeline to repeal Sedition Act

Mahathir said the act stays for the time being and the law will continue to be applied. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The government will not set any timeline to repeal the Sedition Act 1948, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said repealing the act will take time as it needs to be passed by Parliament.

“We can’t determine exactly the timeline... we will not be able to keep to the time fixed,” he said to reporters after launching a book titled Tun Ismail Ali — Paragon of Trust and Integrity at Sasana Kijang here.

Dr Mahathir was responding to questions on when the act will be repealed. There have been criticisms by several quarters that the act has been used several times by the new government, the latest being in the case of Azman Noor Adam, a brother of Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, who was arrested under the act.

Repealing the controversial act was one of the points in the election manifesto of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which is now the ruling party.

Dr Mahathir said the act stays for the time being and the law continues to be applied.

“I am not going to bother about this thing. Anybody who wants to call me any names, they are welcome,” he said.

He said there are also quite a number of laws that will be repealed while a few others will be amended.

“So, it will take time because the AG (Attorney General) will go through all the new laws.

“And some laws will involve the Constitution. If it involves the Constitution, we need a two-thirds majority (to amend the Constitution) and we don’t have a two-thirds majority,” he said. — Bernama