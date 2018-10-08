Don’t let ‘extreme’ LGBT dictate Malaysian life, Muhajid warns

Mujahid said that the LGBT community must not be allowed 'to dictate' things in Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa has again chided the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, claiming any advocacy for their rights as “extreme” and must be curbed.

During a roundtable discussion with religious scholars and academics at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) here, Mujahid said that the LGBT community must not be allowed “to dictate” things in Malaysia.

“In fact, the prime minister has advised Suhakam to not entertain rights which go against the norm and the family institution, and that has always been our position all these while too,” he said, referring to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia.

“We can’t let these people dictate Malaysia, ladies and gentlemen. You cannot let them dictate you.

“The country would be in disaster if these extreme ideas dictate you, while you have the authority to say the right thing, and be brave to say. Then I believe this country can move forward,” said the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

He then reminded the audience of the time he ordered the removal of the portraits of two LGBT activists from an art exhibition in Penang.

”If you remember, I ordered the photos of the two icons, said to be from the LGBT group, to be taken down immediately.

“This is the stand that we take, but we never shut the door [for them] to change,” he added.

