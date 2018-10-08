Mujahid: Shariah enforcement not ‘infallible’, will be reviewed

Mujahid said that SOPs for enforcers must be open for criticism and improvisation, and must not be treated as 'maksum', or infallible. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said today he will be meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars on Thursday to iron out the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Shariah law enforcers.

At a roundtable discussion at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) here, Mujahid said that such SOPs must be open for criticism and improvisation, and must not be treated as “maksum”, or infallible.

“I want to ask. Are these SOPs divine laws?” the minister in charge of religious affairs said.

“We are judges, we know. All these things are not ‘maksum’. It only needs to be amended. It’s just that when amending, what will be the framework which will support it.”

He said Putrajaya now wishes to review the SOPs as it believes in the concept of Islam as “a blessing to the world”.

“It’s about noting wrongdoing, and being open to improvement and criticism. So this is what we are working towards now,” he added.

