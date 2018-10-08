The Mahathir effect on Anwar’s PD move

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim beams during a ceramah in Taman Desa Si Rusa in Port Dickson on October 03, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — The rain here last night had a dampening effect for the two main contenders in the parliamentary by-election: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Isa Samad.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to deliver a speech at the expo centre in Teluk Kemang, in support of Anwar, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate who has also been named by coalition leaders as the next-in-line to succeed if he wins Port Dickson.

But if it rains tonight at the open ground venue, it might deter the 75,000-odd voters from turning up and this may frustrate PH who expect a crowd of 10,000 to turn up.

Dr Mahathir’s speech is highly anticipated by all seven contenders in the polls who will be listening closely to see if the PM truly wants voters to vote for Anwar or if he allows voters to make their own choice.

While PH leaders see Dr Mahathir’s presence in this last leg of the campaign as an extra boost for their candidate, Isa is the only contender who is giving Anwar a run for his money and will be calculating the effect of the PM on his own support.

This is because Dr Mahathir will be breaking an age-old tradition. The prime minister has never gone to campaign for anyone in a by-election. Doing so for Anwar is a public display to quash rumours that their ties are loose and he does not want the PKR president elect to succeed him as the eighth prime minister.

Anwar has been campaigning hard since Nomination Day. He has toured every corner of the parliamentary constituency and met more than half the voters, singly or in groups.

He has stumped on stage and told voters what they stand to gain if they vote for him. Last Saturday night, he drew thousands of tourists to Port Dickson for his ceramah which also featured performances by famous and popular singers.

Anwar is fighting hard because the stakes are high for him. To succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister, he needs solid endorsement from Port Dickson, the constituency he chose as the springboard to launch his return to Parliament.

He needs convincing numbers so that no one can cast a pall over his public support. If Anwar can ensure the turnout on Polling Day is 65 per cent and above, he will have a smooth path to Putrajaya.

The past three by-elections have seen voter turnouts around 50 per cent, which have been attributed to election fatigue or an overdose of politics. Port Dickson may suffer the same fate.

But Dr Mahathir’s presence in Port Dickson tonight could just be what Anwar, already the frontrunner in the by-election, needs to seal a thumping victory.