Muslim leaders jumped the gun to criticise me on moral policing, Mujahid says

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at his office in Putrajaya July 05, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa has slammed some Muslim leaders today for jumping the gun and criticising him over a remark he made on moral policing.

The minister in charge of religious affairs said he was disappointed by those who read the headline of a news report on his interview — in which he spoke about vice raids — and jumped to conclusions about his credibility as the minister tasked with protecting Islam.

“Dear sirs, in Malaysia, this thing about the issue of Islam has always been a sensitive topic. From this issue, we are able to gauge the state of our mentality,” he said at a roundtable discussion at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) here.

“There are some who did not see the transcript as a whole. They just read the headlines, and then degrade and insult, as if the religious affairs minister is that stupid. As if he does not have a religion. Please.

“I am not taken aback by what social media users say. It’s not our level to discuss, but sometimes, who are the ones who do that? Religious scholars. Those from the levels respected by the community,” he added.

Mujahid said religious experts who criticised him could at least have asked him for an explanation and heard him out.

“This thing affects Islam. In the end, when I pointed out the mistake in the heading and requested them to read the transcript, where are we going to put our faces?” Mujahid asked.

“That’s why I do not speak unless I know what I’m talking about. Don’t underestimate,” he added.

