Hishammuddin denies leaving Umno with 30 MPs

Hishammuddin claims that rumour of his exit was generated internally by Umno. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has denied claims that he is leaving Umno, together with 30 MPs, to become an independent.

In a report by Malay daily Berita Harian, the Sembrong MP claimed that rumour of his exit was generated internally by Umno.

“It’s usual in politics, if there is no issue, they can’t make money. I was made to understand this story was spread within our own party,” he told the paper’s publisher New Straits Times Press.

He also advised party members not to be misled by the report, and insisted that he cannot be bought and will remain loyal to the party.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah was quoted saying that Hishammuddin’s denial proved that he did not heed the words of groups that wanted to see Umno in disarray and destroyed.

“In this situation, Umno should not fall into the trap of its detractors. Umno members should exercise caution and take steps to ensure that the party remains strong.

“The denial shows that the news is false as Hishamuddin is loyal party leader and would not do anything to the detriment of the party,” he was quoted saying.

Last month, veteran Umno leaders Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Datuk Seri Anifah Aman quit the party, prompting rumours of an exodus.