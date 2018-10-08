Foreigners on Khazanah board? No decision yet, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during the Khazanah Megatrends Forum at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur October 8, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd's board of directors has yet to discuss appointing members from abroad, Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali clarified today.

Azmin, who is also a board member of the state investment fund, however admitted that Khazanah needs proper professionals to run and manage things.

“That has not been discussed. No discussion.

“We had the first board meeting about a month ago, no discussion to that effect. But we may continue to discuss because we need to have a strong representation of the board that are familiar with the issue.

“We need a professional team to run and manage the board,” he told reporters here on the sidelines of the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2018 after delivering the opening speech.

Earlier today, local daily The Star had cited sources in saying that Khazanah may make foreign appointments to its board — including those possibly from United States, Japan and the Chinese founder of a major Alibaba-backed articifial intelligence firm from China.

