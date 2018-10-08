Communicating with public key to accountability, transport minister says

Transport Minister Anthony Loke visits the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Wangsa Maju October 2, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today it was vital to communicate with the public and answer any questions they might have on how the ministry handles key issues.

He said he is prepared to do so as part of the culture of accountability, since the public has the right to know about important matters.

“Through the press, they can find out what it is the ministry is doing to resolve things like [major] accidents, breakdowns [of public transportation services] and the like,” Loke said during the ministry’s monthly assembly.

The same culture also means he will personally go to ground to observe and monitor any major issues or problems, so that they can be resolved in the quickest and most efficient manner.

“In doing so this will give confidence to all stakeholders that the Transport Ministry is constantly alert and on top of things.

“If I am engaged elsewhere then the deputy minister or secretary-general may go in my stead, as part of the ministry’s upper management,” Loke said.

He reminded the ministry personnel and officers that any plans or policies formulated are only as successful as its implementation.

“We constantly have ongoing operations 24/7, and we must ensure our services remain at good and responsive levels.

“In this I hope everyone will cooperate in implementing our plans responsibly and with dedication. For without it, no matter how much planning is made, it will have gone to waste,” Loke said.