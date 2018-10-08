After ‘EC too much’ remark, Anwar suggests certain regulations stifling candidates

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a ceramah in Lukut during his election campaign in Port Dickson September 30, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has sought to clarify his stance after receiving flak for accusing the Election Commission (EC) and Bersih 2.0 of going overboard following criticism of the former’s attendance at a concert in Port Dickson.

Anwar said he respects the role and authority of the EC and “has nothing but admiration and appreciation” for the watchdog’s work.

“Apart from a watchdog role, the EC and Bersih however should also play the part of facilitator to ensure both candidates and electorate are able to access each other seamlessly during the campaign period,” Anwar said in a brief statement.

“In this respect perhaps for the future we need to discuss if there are certain flexibilities that may be considered to enhance the accessibility of candidates to the electorate during campaign period without breaching any regulations or, if certain aspects of existing regulations are too constricting on the movement of candidates and prohibits the people's access their own leaders and those aspiring to lead them.”

Anwar was reported by Free Malaysia Today as warning EC and Bersih 2.0 to not “abuse their power” and “be too much”, during a dinner in Lukut amid his campaign for the forced Port Dickson by-election.

The PKR president-elect had attended a concert on Saturday organised among others by his fan club, Anwar Ibrahim Club, despite the watchdog’s advice against doing so.

Bersih 2.0 had previously been reported as urging the EC to scrutinise the concert since the organising cost was unclear, and no candidate should use the event for campaigning.

This comes as the EC said in a sternly-worded statement yesterday that Cabinet members and politicians holding government position should not indulge in campaigning activities during working hours for the by-election.

EC chairman Azhar Harun pointed out that announcements of development projects in Port Dickson or pledges if a particular candidate wins could possibly become an election offence and could be used as grounds for invalidating the election in any election petition that might be filed.

The EC also proposed that the military camps be given equal access to all candidates subject to whatever security procedures of the camps, after the PAS candidate was denied entry although Anwar was allowed in.