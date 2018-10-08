Bolsonaro, Haddad hold different visions of Brazil future

Supporters react near the house of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), during the presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 — Right-winger Jair Bolsonaro and leftist candidate Fernando Haddad, who will contest a second-round runoff to become Brazil’s next president, hold diametrically opposed visions of Brazil’s future.

Here is a glance at their key policy differences:

Economy

BOLSONARO: Reduce public debt by 20 percent through a raft of privatizations and the sale of state properties.

Create a parallel private pension system.

Reduce the number of ministries: “the country will work better with fewer ministries.” His chief economic advisor, banker Paulo Guedes, would lead an Economy superministry with responsibility for finance, planning and trade.

Redistribute the “tax burden so that those who pay a lot pay less and those who evade and hide pay more.”

HADDAD: Unfreeze public spending and make labor legislation more flexible, reversing current government policy.

Block privatization moves.

Use an employment drive and a crackdown on tax evasion to finance an overhaul of the costly pensions system.

Security

BOLSONARO: Loosen gun laws. “Guns are tools that can be used to kill or to save lives. It depends on who’s using them.”

Lower the age of criminal responsibility to 16.

Boost police legal protection when using guns.

Categorise invasions of property and homes as “terrorism.”

HADDAD: Wants to boost gun control measures and closer tracking of the movement of weapons.

“The current policy of repressing drugs is wrong.” Brazil should explore “decriminalization and regulation of the drugs trade”.

Corruption

BOLSONARO: “We want a decent, different government from all those that have plunged us into an ethical, moral and budgetary crisis.”

HADDAD: Backs greater transparency in the fight against corruption and says campaigning against corruption “cannot serve to criminalize politics.”

Diplomacy

BOLSONARO: “We are going to stop hailing murderous dictatorships” — said in reference to Venezuela — “and denigrating big democracies like the United States, Italy and Israel.”

His programme makes no mention of four-nation South American trade bloc Mercosur, of which Brazil is a key member. Instead, it emphasizes bilateral ties and pacts.

HADDAD: “Brazil must resume and deepen Latin American integration” and strengthen ties with Africa. Deplores “the politics of intervention and the use of strength” to resolve international dispute.

Education

BOLSONARO: “School programs and teaching methods need to change. There needs to be more mathematics, more sciences and Portuguese. Without indoctrination or early sexualization.”

HADDAD: “Based on the constitutional principle of a secular state, we will promote comprehensive health for women for the full exercise of sexual and reproductive rights and will strengthen an inclusive, non-sexist, non-racist and non-discriminatory view of the LGBT” community.

Abortion

BOLSONARO: His programme doesn’t mention it, but he has promised to veto any move to ease Brazil’s restrictive abortion laws. In the country, terminating pregnancies is permitted only in cases of rape, where the mother’s health is in danger, or severe brain malformation in the fetus.

HADDAD: The PT programme makes no reference to abortion either. Haddad said in 2012 he was “personally against” the legalization of abortion, but called for “establishing public policies that offer women the conditions to plan their lives.”

Haddad’s running mate, Manuela D’Avila, of the Communist Party of Brazil, is in favor of making abortion legal.

LGBTI

BOLSONARO: Bolsonaro’s programme makes no mention to LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual) rights. Several of his statements were openly homophobic.

During the campaign he tried to soften his tone. In one radio interview he said: “Homosexuals will be happy if I am president.”

HADDAD: The Haddad programme has a chapter devoted to LGBT right which proposes “criminizaling LGBTI phobia”.

Environment



BOLSONARO: Reflecting his backing from the powerful large-scale farming lobby in congress, Bolsonaro plans to merge the Agriculture and Environment ministries, and his manifesto makes no mention of deforestation or global warming.

HADDAD: He intends to reach “a zero rate of deforestation by 2022, without reducing agricultural production” thanks to “more efficient” use of land.

He also proposes measures to “contain global warming”. — AFP