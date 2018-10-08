Jho Low’s ‘advisers’ helped to cover tracks, Daim claims

Daim claimed that that there are moles within the authorities helping Low escape. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Low Taek Jho is believed to have “advisers” whom he pays handsomely to cover up his tracks, Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) former chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin has claimed.

The former finance minister told Channel NewsAsia that the fugitive financier also known as Jho Low had allegedly spent more than US$40 million (RM166 million) on legal fees alone.

“He has good advisers. He paid them,” he said, adding that among them were bankers that Low paid to execute dealings and help to cover his tracks.

Last July, Daim said he received information that Low was at a hotel overseas with his family but the latter then disappeared from the hotel within an hour.

“He has his people everywhere — using taxpayers’ money. He was able to hire the best lawyers in town,” he was quoted as saying.

“I was told he spent more than US$40 million on legal fees alone.”

In the same interview, Daim also claimed that that there are moles within the authorities helping Low escape.

Low, wanted by both Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal, has remained elusive despite an Interpol Red Notice, which requires member nations to locate and arrest him for extradition.