Daim: Jho Low keeps escaping thanks to Putrajaya moles

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho has been able to continue giving authorities the slip due to moles within the civil service and enforcement agencies, Tun Daim Zainuddin has claimed.

The former finance minister told a recent interview with Channel NewsAsia that the broker better known as Jho Low had requested to see him to ask for immunity from Putrajaya and to help locate assets linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

“I don't know what role he’s playing. I said why don't you come back and discuss with me first,” Daim was quoted saying.

"He said he can help us to get back the assets and give us one or two names [of people involved]. I said [to ask] them to come see me.”

Low’s immunity request was rejected, Daim said.

“If he wants to help, better come back first so that we can discuss. He claims he is innocent, so if you are innocent you come back here. Why you are running away?" Daim asked.

Low is wanted by Malaysia and several other countries to facilitate investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

This comes as Daim said he found the culture of turning a blind eye to corruption deeply entrenched within Malaysia, following conversations with more than 300 individuals including bankers, businessmen, civil servants, civil society members and union officials as part of its probe into government finances.

"For (someone) to raise (an issue), it means you are out. So, people were silent — no backbone and no principle,” he was quoted as saying.

In June, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had expressed misgivings about the loyalty of “numerous” civil servants who were openly supportive of the defeated Barisan Nasional and may disrupt the Pakatan Harapan government.

To date, over 17,000 political appointees of the previous administration have been purged.