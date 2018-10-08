Heavy police presence at cemetery ahead of Cradle CEO’s exhumation

Police personnel are pictured behind the gates of the Seksyen 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara October 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — The Seksyen 9 Kota Damansara Muslim Cemetery was turned into a “secured” compound following heavy police presence, with the exhumation of Cradle CEO Nazri Hassan set to take place later today.

About 12 police personnel were seen on guard at the cemetery’s entrance, with traffic policemen restricting public access to the compound except those with official duties.

It is understood access to the cemetery has been restricted as early as 8am with media personnel only allowed to congregate outside the perimeter near the entrance.

A police forensics team from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters arrived shortly before 9am.

Counsel for Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, LS Leonard arrived at the cemetery around 9.20am, with a hearse arriving five minutes later.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat in a statement reported previously said a second post-mortem on Nazrin will be conducted as some family members are not satisfied with the earlier report.

In a statement earlier, Leonard asked that the exhumation be conducted in accordance with the rule of law, existing procedures and the highest standards of ethics.