Bursa opens easier in line with Asian markets

After a weak opening, Bursa Malaysia may well test the support level of 1,770 points. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at the opening today in line with the weaker performance in regional markets, said a dealer.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.49 points to 1,771.66 from 1,777.15 recorded on Friday, after opening 3.64 points easier at 1,773.51.

On the scoreboard, losers led gainers by 185 to 68, with 154 unchanged, 1,467 untraded and 17 suspended.

Volume stood at 129.966 million units valued at RM69.78 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI was expected to test its support of 1,770 points today following the bearish performance in the US and Europe last Friday.

“The US markets tumbled on Friday after employment data lifted US treasury yields to a seven-year high. Similarly, European stocks fell sharply after US jobs data,” it said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights today, Public Bank rose two sen to RM25, IHH Healthcare jumped 10 sen to RM5.20, Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM20.60, Maybank declined three sen to RM9.63, TNB reduced six sen to RM15.38, Petronas Chemicals shed 12 sen to RM9.27 and CIMB fell four sen to RM6.

For actives, Borneo Oil and Orion IXL both edged up half-a-sen to six sen and 11 sen respectively, NOVA MSC and Vivocom were flat at 17.5 sen and 2.5 sen while Sapura Energy eased one sen to 38 sen and Gamuda lost 70 sen to RM2.51.

The FBM Ace Index went down 9.17 points to 5,220.89, the FBM 70 lost 185.66 points to 14,493.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 97.75 points to 12,414.07.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 64.63 points to 12,343.0 and the FBMT 100 Index was 65.43 points weaker at 12,149.2.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index went down 27.87 points to 17,684.25 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down by 1.26 point to 175.74, while the Plantation Index rose 11.73 points to 7,494.16. — Bernama