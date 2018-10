Journalists follow a Facebook Live of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 — Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said “polling problems” during an election yesterday cheated him of outright victory.

Bolsonaro fell short of the threshold required — 50 per cent plus one vote — to avoid an October 28 run-off against his nearest rival, leftwing candidate Fernando Haddad.

An official tally showed Bolsonaro won 46 per cent against Haddad’s 29 per cent. — AFP