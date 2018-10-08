Ahead of exhumation, Cradle CEO's wife cautions against breach of justice, sanctity

Fadzil said the second post-mortem on Nazrin was conducted as some family members were not satisfied with the earlier report. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — The lawyer representing the wife of murdered Cradle CEO Nazrin Hassan urged the exhumation of his body today to be conducted in accordance with the rule of law, existing procedures and the highest standards of ethics.

Counsel for Samirah Muzaffar, LS Leonard said any error of law and wrong procedures in the exhumation process will not only impede the investigation into Nazrin’s death but will cause serious miscarriage of justice to his rights as the deceased, and the sanctity of his grave.

“It is pertinent to note that the exhumation of a deceased’s body is a serious matter from the legal point of view as well as Islamic rights,” he said in a statement.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat in a statement reported previously said the second post-mortem on Nazrin was conducted as some family members were not satisfied with the earlier report.

Leonard stressed that Samirah and her family fully supported the ongoing investigation and have accorded their fullest cooperation to the authorities.

He added the High Court had on October 3 corrected the order issued by the Magistrate’s Court which allowed the police to exhume the body after a revision of his client’s order dated October 1.

The High Court had concurred that wrong provisions of law were presented while allowing additional conditions which was agreed by the prosecution for a family member (victim’s wife) and a religious representative to be present during the digging of the grave and reburying.

The High Court also allowed the victim’s wife as the next of kin to be allowed to be present during the process of the second post-mortem by an independent pathologist if it was approved by the pathologist conducting the second post-mortem.

“Our client is confident that these legal reviews will bolster the transparency and accountability needed in the ongoing probe,” he said.

Nazrin died in a fire in his house at Mutiara Homes in Petaling Jaya at about 12.20pm on June 14.

His death was later reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after the Fire and Rescue Department found the presence of petrol at the site of the fire.