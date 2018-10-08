Kim Jong-un: Talks with Pompeo productive and wonderful

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with the former CIA director, now US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang over the 2018 Easter weekend. — AFP pic

PYONGYANG, Oct 8 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un described his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday as “productive and wonderful,” state media KCNA said today, striking a positive tone compared with a previous state media stance when talks were stalled.

Kim and Pompeo agreed to arrange a summit between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump “as soon as possible,” and discussed potential US monitoring of Pyongyang’s steps toward denuclearisation, South Korea’s presidential office said yesterday.

“Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over the productive and wonderful talks with Mike Pompeo at which mutual stands were fully understood and opinions exchanged,” KCNA said.

It added that the two sides agreed on holding working negotiations for the second North Korean-US summit as early as possible.

“Together with Mike Pompeo, Kim Jong-un appreciated the positively developing situation on the Korean peninsula, explained in detail the proposals for solving the denuclearization issue and matters of concern of both sides and exchanged constructive opinions,” KCNA said.

In Pompeo’s last trip to Pyongyang in July, North Korea denounced him for making “gangster-like demands.” Pompeo did not meet Kim on that trip.

Kim said he believed the dialogue between the two countries would continue to develop favorably “based on the deep confidence between the two leaders of the two countries,” and expressed gratitude to Trump for making a sincere effort to implement the agreement made at their historic June summit, KCNA said.

Pompeo said yesterday his latest, fourth trip to Pyongyang was “another step forward” to denuclearization and that he had a “good, productive conversation” with Kim, striking a cautious note by saying more needed to be done.

Pompeo’s trip to Pyongyang occurred amid negative signals from North Korea whose actions have fallen short of Washington’s demands for a complete inventory of its nuclear weapons and irreversible steps to give up an arsenal that potentially threatens the United States.

In a statement, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Kim had invited inspectors to visit the Punggye-ri nuclear test site to confirm it had been irreversibly dismantled. The statement did not provide further details.

KCNA did not mention that issue. — Reuters