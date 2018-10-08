This week in video game trailers: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ ‘Minecraft: Dungeons,’ ‘Civ 6 Mobile,’ more

‘Red Dead Redemption II’ has prompted annual blockbuster action games ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Battlefield’ to shift from their usual dates. — Picture courtesy of Rockstar Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 — Massive late October release Red Dead Redemption 2 reminds everyone it’s here just as Call of Duty prepares to launch another annual missive, Civilisation 6 somehow squeezes itself onto iOS, Minecraft: Dungeons whets loot-hungry appetites for 2019, Giraffe Town makes its case as one of the must-play Halloween games of 2018, and Super Cat Tales 2 bounces adorably onto mobile.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video Part 2

Set in the final years of the Wild West and demonstrating the choice, customisation, violent action and varied activities awaiting players when Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives October 26 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Civilisation VI for iOS

Sprawling strategy epic squished down, making Civilisation 6 and its malleable yet painstakingly accurate portrait of world history more mobile, albeit at a US$24 (RM99.49) price for the full game. Is there any way to escape its grasp? Available now on iOS 11 / iPhone 7 and up, with the first 60 turns free.

Giraffe Town Launch Trailer

Recommended by Bennett Foddy, creator of popular challenge games Getting Over It, Poleriders and QWOP, this stars a giraffe with slippery feet — all very slapstick, one might think — but folds an unsettling, sinister tone and some unexpected twists into its maddeningly difficult setup. Available now for PC.

Minecraft Dungeons Announce Trailer

Announced during the Minecon Earth presentation last weekend, Minecraft Dungeons takes a familiar format in an action-adventure direction with space for up to four players and a focus on exploring different environments, defeating enemies, and upgrading equipment before setting forth again. Expected on PC sometime in 2019.

Super Cat Tales 2 Gameplay Preview

The very well-rated action adventure receives its sequel, offering a 100-level tour of Neko Land and its cute inhabitants (and enemies); available free for iOS 8 and Android 2.3 and up following an October 4 debut. — AFP-Relaxnews