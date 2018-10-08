Dr M turns down PAS chief’s forum invitation

Mahathir asserted that he was going down to Port Dickson today only to campaign for Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has declined an invitation to join in a forum with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang during his visit to Port Dickson today.

However, the Prime Minister did not rule out the possibility of joining such a forum at another time.

Dr Mahathir asserted that he was going down to Port Dickson today only to campaign for Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“There’s no need (to join in a forum with Abdul Hadi). Tomorrow night, I will go (to Port Dickson), but not to hold a forum with him (Hadi). I want to go to campaign for Datuk Seri Anwar,” he told the media after attending a dinner with the United Nations Association of Malaysia (UNAM) tonight.

Abdul Hadi yesterday invited Dr Mahathir to join him at a forum in Port Dickson tomorrow.

According to Abdul Hadi, he also had no problem if Dr Mahathir wished to go down to Port Dickson to campaign for Anwar.

Asked if he was willing to accept Abdul Hadi’s invitation, Dr Mahathir said: “There’s no need to (at the moment). Maybe another time.” — Bernama