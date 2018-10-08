Anwar warns PD voters against complacency

Anwar poses with some of his former prison guards in Port Dickson October 5, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/AnwarIbrahim

PORT DICKSON, Oct 8 — Pakatan Harapan Port Dickson by-election candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said based on a survey, voters in Port Dickson may feel confident and complacent leading to a low turnout on Oct 13 polling day.

The PKR de facto leader who did not mention the details of the survey, said the matter worries him.

“Here, I want to appeal to all family members outside to return to vote, because if I am voted as Port Dickson MP, I will help to raise Port Dickson up again.

"But before that, I want friends to call their children and families outside to return for the polls,” he said at a ‘Dinner with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’ here last night.

The event was also attended by PH leaders including DAP national chairman Tan Kok Wai, DAP deputy national chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang.

About 2,000 guests from the local community and non-governmental organisations (NGO) attended the function.

In this regard, Anwar said PH's success in taking over the government today was due to the struggles of the past leaders such as Karpal Singh (former Bukit Gelugor MP) who should not be forgotten.

"We won now because of the deeds of the people who started the struggle, we just harvest the fruits but we will not forget the great lion Karpal Singh," said Anwar.

Also speaking at the dinner was the son of Karpal Singh, Gobind who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister who called on Port Dickson voters to support Anwar because PH had taken over the government due to the reformation movement which started 20 years ago.

“Anwar has been contributed enormously to the cause, he is a fighter and my friend, we have gone through thin and thick but now his fate will be decided by the voters of Port Dickson, his future will be determined by you, this is important as he is the future prime minister,” said Gobind.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on Sept 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Oct 13 while early voting is on Oct 9.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters in this by-election and they comprised 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indian (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent). — Bernama