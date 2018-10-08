Villain Venom is box office hero in North American theatres

'Venom' was panned by critics but comfortably broke the October opening weekend record by over US$20 million, according to Box Office Mojo figures. — Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 — Superhero blockbuster Venom saved the day at the North American box office this weekend, pulling in an estimated US$80 million (RM331.5 million) in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported yesterday.

The first movie in Sony's Marvel Universe, it stars Tom Hardy as a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers as the popular Spider-Man character.

Venom was panned by critics but comfortably broke the October opening weekend record by over US$20 million, according to Box Office Mojo figures.

In second was another new release, musical romance A Star Is Born, which took in US$41.2 million.

The third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it marks the directing debut of Bradley, who stars as a musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Third place went to Warner Bros's Smallfoot, with earnings of US$14.9 million in its second weekend. The comic family animation tells the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with voicing by Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.

Coming in fourth was last weekend's champion, Universal's Night School, whose earnings dropped nearly US$16 million to US$12.3 million this weekend.

The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as one student in a class of misfits working toward high school diplomas under the firm tutelage of Tiffany Haddish.

Fifth place went to Universal's family-friendly offering The House With a Clock in Its Walls, which slipped from third place last weekend with takings of US$7.2 million.

Rounding out this weekend's top 10 were:

A Simple Favor (US$3.4 million)

The Nun (US$2.6 million)

Hell Fest (US$2.1 million)

Crazy Rich Asians ($2.1 million)

The Predator (US$900,000) — AFP-Relaxnews