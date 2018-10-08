Police: 20 killed in New York state two-car crash

NEW YORK, Oct 7 — Twenty people have been killed in a two-car crash in New York state, police said, with local media reporting that one of vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.

Police said the accident occurred yesterday when two cars collided in Schoharie County, near the state capital, Albany.

The Albany Times Union cited police as saying an SUV-style stretch limousine involved in the collision sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe. — AFP