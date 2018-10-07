Minister’s aide demands The Star apologise for inaccurate khalwat report

Mujahid has personally denied saying he wants to stop Islamic law enforcers from ‘knocking on doors at night’ during khalwat raids. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — A press secretary to Datuk Mujahid Rawa Yusof demanded The Star tender a public apology within 24 hours for an interview with the minister under misleading headlines yesterday.

Siti Zulaikha Zulkifli, the aide to the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs, said the national daily’s report on khalwat operations headlined “No More Moral Policing” in the print edition and “No more night khalwat raids or intrusion into Muslims private lives says Mujahid” on its website had provoked public backlash against Mujahid.

“I respect media freedom, but this does not mean they can write news outside its context until it creates public debate and negatively impacts the minister,” she said.

She urged The Star to publish an apology both in its print edition as well on its website for the inaccurate report.

“If this matter is not made within 24 hours, sterner action will be taken,” Siti Zulaikha added.

Mujahid has personally denied saying he wants to stop Islamic law enforcers from “knocking on doors at night” during khalwat raids.

The minister accused the newspaper’s editor of putting words in his mouth in the additional report.

He clarified that he was speaking about the abuses of power and intrusion into private spaces, saying such operations did not reflect Islam’s teachings during his interview with The Star, and even provided a link to the newspaper’s transcript on his Facebook page last night to support his assertion.

In the transcript, the Parit Buntar MP was quoted saying that the government has no intention to interfere in Malaysians’ private lives and will focus instead on matters that affect security.