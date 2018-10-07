Double joy for Malaysian junior badminton squad in Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The national badminton junior squad put up a sizzling display after securing two titles in the boys doubles category in 2018 Badminton Asia Junior Under-15 (U-15) and Under-17 Championships in Mandalay, Myanmar, today.

Malaysia secured its first title in the U-17 category via Demond Anthony Samin-Wan Muhammad Arif Shaharu Wan Mohd Junaidi after the unseeded pair upset Wei Chun Wei-Wu Guan Xun of Taiwan; winning in 21-18, 21-17 in the tournament held at Mandalar Thiri Multi-Purpose Stadium.

Second seed, Justin Hoh Shou Wei -Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif added to the joy of the Malaysian squad by defeating Muhammad Rayhan Nur Fadillah-Marwan Faza of Indonesia;25-23 and 21-12 in the U-15 category.

The victory saw Muhammad Fazriq retaining the title, having won the same category with Ong Zhen Yi when it was held in Yangon, Myanmar, last year.

National coach who is also the team manager, Poh Chai Boon was delighted with the victory.

“The way they played in Mandalay gave us hope of at least a bronze medal. To win the gold is a surprise but there is plenty of talent in the winners,” Poh was quoted as saying in the Badminton Asia website;www.badmintonasia.org. — Bernama