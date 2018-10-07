Look into the hidden MRT2 costs — Mandy Ling

OCTOBER 7 — To the Government that the Rakyat unanimously voted for, congratulations on the savings secured from recent cuts in projects, governmental bodies and the country’s overall spending. For all the serious efforts the Government has been making to steer the country’s troubled financial situation into fiscal sense, I commend them. However, I can’t help but probe the Government further on the latest unfolding of project-cuts drama — the termination of the entire MRT2 Underground package which will be relegated for future tendering. The reason was vaguely given as due to “the two parties (referring to the Government and main contractor, MMC-Gamuda) having failed to reach an agreement”, which isn’t much of an explanation. For a project the scale of MRT2 worth RM16 billion, the impact to current jobs, supply chains and the incurred compensations to the hundreds of sub-contract termination should be significant. Yet very little is mentioned about the implications to existing stakeholders, with most news and official circulation merely trumpeting the great savings these directives would make. It’s as if the number 1 decisive factor for such overnight whopping changes is purely dominated by financial factors

At face value, it is hard to understand how disrupting a project well into more than a quarter of its progress, with an entire line of subcontractors, suppliers, and resources in full mobilisation (up from the advent of MRT1 itself) would make more sense than actually rationalising the project where it’s at now? It begs the question, have all things, financial and non-financial, been considered in the decision-making process? After all, there’s usually a trade-off in the form of hidden costs to society, unemployment being an immediate example, environmental impact another, i.e. do we really want to reembark on further prolonged cycles of traffic disruptions, land acquisitions issues and general construction inconveniences that would be incurred by delaying current works or when returning for future reworks? These are important questions that explore the important aspects in decision-making towards sustainable development of the country, of which financial savings is merely a subcomponent! Granted these “hidden costs” are far less tangible than the facts and figures of monetary savings, what’s to stop the Government from conducting nationwide polls or surveys to truly gauge the people’s sentiments towards major national issues as these?

Personally, I’d be interested to know whether this means I won’t get to transit from Kajang to Putrajaya via the MRT by the initially scheduled 2022? That’s already a hidden cost I’m paying as a public transportation commuter. Would the project now be undertaken by a foreign party better positioned to finance it? Another hidden cost we as a country would have to pay in forgoing local opportunities. While yes, money talks, the general public should be informed on the trade-offs incurred apart from just how much tax savings we’ve achieved. Time is a factor as potent as financial sense. We’re already severely behind our neighbours on the development of our public transportation connectivity, can we even afford to intercept an entire metro project going at full speed, re-tender them, mobilise an entire new entity of workforce and resources, and expect to get back at it with the same delivery targets and quality?

Surely with all these major reshuffling in national spending, the Government’s cashflow should look good at the end of its term. But whether these moves would match the country’s overall increase in liveability or sustainability — that is another benchmark the Government should be called to account for in all major national directives.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.