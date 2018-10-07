PAS candidate pledges to turn Port Dickson into Musang King hub

PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar conducts a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 7 — The PAS candidate in the Port Dickson by-election, Mohd Nazari Mokhtar wants to turn the district into a leading Musang King durian hub in Asia if he gets the mandate from the people on October 13.

The politician who is a Musang King durian entrepreneur in Kulai, Johor, wants to make the king of fruits as a new tourism icon for Port Dickson.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) retiree said the plan would be the latest tourist attraction for the holiday resort as well as a catalyst to the economy for local residents.

“Here in Port Dickson, there are still large areas which are undeveloped and if given the mandate by the voters here, I will ensure the district will be planted with Musang King durian.

“We can create new tourism package to cover holidays at the beach and visits to orchards of Musang King durian which tourists from China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong have grown to love,” he told Bernama here today.

Besides Mohd Nazari and Anwar, the seven-cornered by-election will see five independent candidates including former Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on September 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13 while early voting is on October 9. — Bernama