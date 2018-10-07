Amanah confident Anwar’s status as would-be-PM is an advantage

A billboard for Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen along a road in Port Dickson October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT DICKSON, Oct 7 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s status as the eighth prime minister to be is believed to be of great advantage to him to win the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election on October 13.

National Trust Party (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the position of Anwar was a lure to increase the number of voters in Port Dickson to support him.

He said the party believed that the outcome of this by-election would be in favour of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) president-elect, who is also Pakatan Harapan candidate.

“We as the PH component will continue to assist and with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s commitment to go down and campaign, it will give Anwar an advantage to win in the by-election,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the family of the late Adnan Othman, one of six Fire and Rescue Department personnel who were killed in a search and rescue operation in Puchong, Selangor last Wednesday.

Mahfuz said he had campaigned for Anwar and planned strategies to persuade voters outside and inside to come out to vote as well as disseminate information about their responsibilities to vote through the mainstream media and social media.

“I believe the people here want their Member of Parliament (MP) to be prime minister... and this is the prime minister’s promise that his successor is Anwar and of course this will benefit the people here.

“The people will definitely come out to vote. Their MP will be prime minister, of course they will come out to vote, “he said. — Bernama