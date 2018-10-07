Chong Wei home after cancer treatment (VIDEO)

Datuk Lee Chong Wei arrives at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport from Taiwan October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SUBANG JAYA, Oct 7 — Ace shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei landed at Subang Airport’s private jet terminal at 9.15pm today on a 2011 Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP private jet marked N888XS.

The four time All-England champion had spent the last two months in Taiwan undergoing proton therapy treatment after being diagnosed with early stage nose cancer.

The 36-year-old will need at least another month to recover.

Lee and his entourage, believed to include his family members, left the airport in heavily-tinted cars at 9.30pm.

In a voice recording to the media earlier, the national badminton player asked for personal time.

He said he will hold a news conference to discuss his health soon.