Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Chong Wei home after cancer treatment (VIDEO)

Published 29 minutes ago on 07 October 2018

By R. Loheswar

Datuk Lee Chong Wei arrives at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport from Taiwan October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak
Datuk Lee Chong Wei arrives at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport from Taiwan October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SUBANG JAYA, Oct 7 — Ace shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei landed at Subang Airport’s private jet terminal at 9.15pm today on a 2011 Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP private jet marked N888XS.

The four time All-England champion had spent the last two months in Taiwan undergoing proton therapy treatment after being diagnosed with early stage nose cancer.

The 36-year-old will need at least another month to recover.

Lee and his entourage, believed to include his family members, left the airport in heavily-tinted cars at 9.30pm.

In a voice recording to the media earlier, the national badminton player asked for personal time.

He said he will hold a news conference to discuss his health soon.

Related Articles

In Sports