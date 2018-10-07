Wolf Alice set for debut show in KL at Urbanscapes 2018

Wolf Alice is set to rock Urbanscapes 2018. — Picture courtesy of Laura Allard Fleischl

PETALING JAYA, October 7 — Alternative rock band Wolf Alice promised their Malaysian faithful that they will be in for a treat when they take centrestage at Urbanscapes 2018.

This will be their first show in Malaysia and bassist Theo Ellis said he could not have imagined a more hectic year for the four-piece outfit from London.

“It’s our first time there and I can’t wait to experience the show and culture along with some touristy stuff.

“2018 has been the craziest year we’ve ever had. I wasn’t expecting it to be this hectic and at this pace it’ really hard to digest what we’ve done since January.

“Still I’m grateful for whatever that has happened and Malaysians, you’re in for a treat,” he told during an interview with Malay Mail.

Ellis said the response has been great, with fans already sending them messages via Twitter and Instagram to play their favourite songs.

“From what I can see the response is good. It looks like they’ve been always waiting for us to come to Malaysia.”

It has been a busy period for the band which consists of Ellie Rowsell (lead vocalist and guitarist), Joel Amey (drums, vocals), Joff Odddie (guitars, vocals) and Ellis.

Their tour in conjunction with their second album, Visions of a Life, has seen them travel the world and playing across 20 countries.

Two weeks ago, the album scooped the 2018 Mercury Prize — an annual award given to the best album release in the UK by a British or Irish act — beating the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling of winning an award like this.

“It’s unbelievable that we won it. We’re still in shock but to beat some amazing albums is an achievement itself. We’re very happy,” said Ellis.

The 26-year-old felt the album’s success was mainly because it revolved around a theme which comprised a mix of human emotions, something music-lovers can appreciate.

“It takes you through life, the experiences, happiness and sadness.”

For 2019, Ellis said the band would be focused on doing some recording and talks of a new album is currently underway.

“We won’t be touring after this, but we want to get in the studio and work on some new songs.

“We’re yet to have any concrete plans on when we are planning to release the upcoming album.”

Urbanscapes is one of the longest-running creative arts festival in Malaysia since its inception 16 years ago.

This year, the festival will spread across three weekends in Kuala Lumpur.