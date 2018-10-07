Occupants of Ampang Jajar condominium ask government to review vacate order

BUTTERWORTH, Oct 7 — A group of residents of the Ampang Jajar Condominium here regretted the move by the Penang government which issued the order for them to vacate the homes rented by them within one month.

A representative of the residents, Ibrahim Md Din, 56, a security guard, said he felt the move by the state government was as though they were not concerned about the background of the occupants of the condominium who generally comprised the low-income group.

“Among the reasons stated in the letter dated October 1, 2018 received by several occupants was that their income exceeded the condition stipulated while the occupants also had other liabilities that had to be attended to,”he told reporters, here today.

He said the action of the state government in issuing the one-month notice to the occupants (in stages) certainly posed problems to the occupants to look for other rented homes within a very short time.

“When we refer the matter to the responsible party (the state government), the action taken appeared to lack seriousness and this is what we regret...just because we are poor people, they (the state government) do not give much attention to our problems,” said Ibrahim who had been renting the unit for the past 10 years. — Bernama