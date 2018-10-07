Police: Elder brother of man found stabbed to death remanded

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The elder brother of man who was found stabbed to death in his house in Taman Sri Murni Selayang here yesterday has been remanded for seven days.

Sentul police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy when contacted said the 56-year-old man was remanded from today until Oct 13.

“The suspect was remanded to assist investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported an examination of the body of the 48-year-old victim found five stab wounds on the head and palm believed from a sharp weapon.

Police also seized a machete and a pair of scissors at the incident location and initial investigation found the victim was quarreling with his elder brother. — Bernama