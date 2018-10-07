Rafizi overtakes Azmin in PKR deputy presidency race

Rafizi Ramli bumped his party’s defending deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from the top spot in the internal leadership polls today. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Outgoing PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli bumped his party’s defending deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from the top spot in the internal leadership polls today.

The Star reported Rafizi scored 2,929 votes in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, putting him in the lead by 135 votes.

In contrast, Azmin scored 2,794 votes.

Before today, Azmin was still the frontrunner, though by a slender 92 votes against Rafizi.

The economic affairs minister had won the Penang and Johor legs of the party elections while Rafizi triumphed in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Based on the latest state results, Rafizi is ahead of Azmin by just 43 votes.

The remaining states to cast their electronic ballot throughout the rest of this month are Kedah, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Perlis and Selangor.

Sabah and Sarawak are set to vote next month, with the final official results revealed in mid-November during the PKR national congress.