Perlis tahfiz institutions have no links to terrorism, says institute chairman

KANGAR, Oct 7— The arrest of eight individuals linked to the Salafi Jihadi ideology from an Islamic studies centre in Perlis has no relation to tahfiz centres in the state.

Persatuan Institusi Tahfiz Al-Quran (PINTA) Perlis chairman Muhd Inzaar Haqieqie Ismail said the religious centre concerned was only registered with the Perlis Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) as a tahfiz centre in name.

“Apart from not registering with PINTA, all the courses provided at the centre were full-time studies of religious books, although some of their students did memorise the Quran on a part-time basis,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun revealed that eight men, including seven foreigners, had been detained in an operation by the Special Branch’s Counter Terrorism Division in Perlis, Kuala Lumpur and Johor on Sept 24.

The eight suspects comprised six foreign students, a former local student and a foreign teacher.

The raids were done following intelligence that a Salafi Jihadi movement headed by extremist Sheikh Muqbil Hadi Al Wadi’I in Yemen, intended to set up an Islamic study centre here to spread its teachings in South-east Asia. — Bernama