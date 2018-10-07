Celebrity chef Martin Yan recognises Penang as global street food centre

Celebrity chef Martin Yan today recognised Penang as one of the global street food centres. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — A Chinese-born Hong Kong-American master chef Martin Yan today recognised Penang as one of the global street food centres.

Yan, a highly respected food consultant and chef instructor, praised Penang chefs for continuing to preserve the street food cooking style for over a hundred years.

“Over so many years, they still cook street food, that is great. One can only do that if they cook the food with the heart and passion to serve it to their customer.

“I totally agree with Penang being labelled as the street food heaven,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Battle of the Chefs 2018 by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Setia Subterranean Penang International Convention and Exhibition Centre (SPICE) here today.

He said street foods were unique in the way that people could see the food prepared in front of them and enjoy it almost instantly.

“Foods that are prepared on the street are considered street food but if you serve street food in the restaurant or hotels it can become Michelin-rated food,” he said.

He added that preparation of street foods was unique and even some restaurants were also starting to adopt the open kitchen concept.

However, Chow hoped that the Penang Chefs Association could benefit from Martin on culinary arts in order to boost food tourism further.

The three-day Battle of the Chefs 2018 held today was the 17th edition of the competition and the next one is expected to be held in 2020. — Bernama