Exco meeting to discuss issue of khalwat enforcement in Kedah

The state government will bring up the matter of khalwat enforcement to the state executive council (exco) meeting next week, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Oct 7 — The state government has yet to have a stand on the enforcement of the khalwat (close proximity) issue and will bring up the matter to be discussed at the state executive council (exco) meeting next week, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

“Although we still have not yet got a stand, we are always following the issue, including looking at feedback from the federal government. I do not see the statement issued (by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof) appearing to be condoning such activities.

“I know it’s not his intention and purpose, but we have to understand the aspirations behind the statement. Surely, as someone who is more knowledgeable about the issue he would not want to make a statement as if to encourage such misbehaviours,” he told reporters after officiating the launching ceremony of the Aman Laut Project here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Mujahid’s statement in an exclusive interview with an English-language newspaper that there would no longer be knocks on doors at midnight or doors being broken down by religious officials upon receiving reports of khalwat or other activities that violated the teachings of Islam.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said discussions on the possibility of raising the marriage age limit to 18 years for women, while that for men remained at 18 years old, would also be made at the exco meeting.

“Generally, we agree with the proposal but it will be discussed in the meeting later to find a solution to this issue,” he said. — Bernama